The City of Sydney is a proud partner of the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras 2021 – one of the greatest and most anticipated events in the Sydney calendar.

The City will raise the rainbow flag on Sydney Town Hall from Friday, February 19 for the duration of the festival. Our beautiful flag joins Sydney’s permanent pride fixtures – the rainbow flag that has flown above Taylor Square since 2013, our rainbow crossing unveiled at Campbell and Bourke Streets in 2019, and our latest addition, the brand new rainbow footpath at the bottom of Equality Green in Prince Alfred Park.

The event may look very different this year, but Mardi Gras’ theme of RISE! is strong, resonates with all of us, and recognises the challenges we continue to face together. It reminds us of the strength of the LGBTQI community and the need for our city to be resilient as a whole.

On this note, we are all aware of how much our city businesses have been affected in recent times and how they’vehad to show the highest level of resilience.

In support of this, during this period, the City is supporting OXTRAVAGANZA – a two week festival that runs concurrently with Mardi Gras, focused on celebrating our LGBTQI community and heritage and creating opportunities for the many businesses in and around the Oxford Street, Darlinghurst area.

The festival features events in-store and outside along Oxford Street and Oxford Square. Special hubs for eating, drinkingand celebrating will be set up in Stanley Street, Bourke Street, William Street and Darlinghurst Road.

Celebrate Oxford Street like never before across a range of activities – art, performance, photography, exhibitions, gastronomy and shopping til you drop!

Whether you’re looking for a small bar, a cafe lunch or a five star meal, Stanley Street has you covered. Stroll along and take in the art walks along Oxford Street or around the Rainbow Crossing. Vote for Ms Oxford Street and watch our contestants as they vie to win the crown.

Have a beer for charity, make a new friend, shop for glitter and sequins or leather and whips. Buy a book, go to a talk. Be entertained and keep informed.

Book in for a show, or dinner and a show – expect cabaret, drag and queer entertainers to wow you. Start with early breakfast at the organic markets and we guarantee you will find enough to make you stay in Darlo all day and all night long! This is a tiny taste of Oxtravaganza and what Oxford Streethas to offer, so check it out to see more! Celebrate every day, 10am to 4am Saturday 20 February to Monday 8 March 2021.

Bookings are necessary for some events, more information here.

Keep up to date with Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras 2021 – events, opportunities, and any event changes here.

Mardi Gras and Oxtravaganza are COVID-19 safe events.