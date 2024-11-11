Fresh and Fabulous: Why I’ll Only Shop At Harris Farm

At the new Harris Farm Markets in Redfern, you’re stepping into a food lover’s paradise.

Around the corner from the vibrant centre of Redfern, and just a stone’s throw from gaybourhoods Surry Hills and Darlinghurst, the store feels perfectly suited to anyone who seeks freshness and indulgence in their everyday shopping.

Harris Farm has been a beloved name in Australia for over 52 years, and for good reason. Family-owned and passionately committed to providing the best for their community, it’s a place where local produce, ethical sourcing, and Aussie seasons are celebrated.

As you walk through the Redfern store, you truly see these values in every aisle. It’s not your standard supermarket experience; instead, it has the warmth and charm of a bustling local market. My weekly grocery shop used to be a chore I dreaded — and then I discovered Harris Farm, and now it’s one of my favourite things to do.

The first thing you see is the abundance of fresh, colourful produce; plump stone fruit 🍑 and berries, aromatic herbs, veggies 🍆 so fresh and fragrant it feels like you just plucked them from the plant yourself. Harris Farm also employs an ‘Imperfect Picks’ program, to reduce produce that is perfectly edible and delicious, but not quite flawless 💅 from going to waste.

I recently invited a few of my closest judies around for a RuPaul’s Drag Race viewing party — and went straight to Harris Farm to get everything I needed for a luscious spread. Their selection of more than 500 cheeses — from a creamy burrata or a punchy aged parmesan, and everything in between! — helped me create a cheeseboard my friends raved about all night. While watching our favourite queens, we gorged on a freshly baked Cob loaf from in-house Infinity Bakery, filled with the freshest ricotta and spinach, and a diverse charcuterie selection.

Then for a simple but indulgent dinner — baked salmon fillets served with fresh greens. Picking the perfect seafood can make or break any special occasion, but luckily the team at Harris Farm partner Fish In The Family are happy to help you find the perfect choice from their wide selection of fresh, locally sourced seafood.

Another of my favourite unique touches at the Redfern store is the ‘Pour Your Own Milk’ station, where you can fill up on single-herd milk, sourced directly from local farms. It’s a super cute way to help reduce packaging waste while supporting local farmers. Ensuring our farmers are supported and valued is something Harris Farm dedicated to — they also have the Total Crop Solution initiative, where they purchase entire harvests rather than just the top-grade items.

This store truly is a community hub for neighbours, locals, and visitors — there’s always something to see or do, like cooking demonstrations, events and tastings that showcase Australian producers.

At Harris Farm Redfern, you’ll always find something new to try to indulge your palate and explore the fabulously diverse world of food.

Harris Farm is offering to Star Observer readers 50% off the Harris Farm delivery pass for the month of November. Use the code STAR50 at checkout.