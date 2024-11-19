GQ’s Beach House: Luxury & Community in St Kilda’s Vibrant Gaybourhood

Nestled in the heart of St Kilda, Beach House by Gurner Group™ in partnership with Qualitas offers renters an unparalleled living experience.

St Kilda has long been a cultural epicentre for Melbourne’s LGBTQIA+ population, with a rich history, inclusive spirit and energetic atmosphere. Melbourne’s annual Pride March, a celebration of equality and identity, winds its way down Fitzroy Street — right across from Beach House — before culminating at the iconic St Kilda Beach.

Which is why this vibrant neighbourhood is the ideal location for the stunning new apartment tower, which blends resort-style five-star living with the diversity and creativity of St Kilda’s community. Just a stone’s throw from the award-winning Victorian Pride Centre, Beach House sits at the crossroads of everything that makes the area unique.

Living here means being part of this rich queer history and enjoying easy access to St Kilda’s most treasured events and queer institutions.

Beach House: Live Like a Millionaire — Without the Mortgage

At Beach House, luxury is not a privilege reserved for the few – it’s a way of life.

This state-of-the-art build-to-rent tower features 297 elegantly appointed studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, as well as penthouse suites – all exclusively available for renters from $555 per week.

Inspired by the best resorts in Southern France, Beach House’s aesthetic is sophisticated and timeless, offering breathtaking panoramic views over Albert Park Lake and St Kilda Beach.

Enjoy your morning coffee at Anelli, the buildings ground floor Italian café, or relax with friends in the Sky Bar, where sweeping vistas provide the perfect backdrop for any gathering.

Renting at Beach House is an opportunity to enjoy the lifestyle of your dreams – free from the burdens of ownership, while remaining fully immersed in the dynamic energy of St Kilda.

Unrivalled Amenities for Every Desire

At Beach House, whether you’re seeking wellness, entertainment, or convenience, everything you need is right at your fingertips.

The on-site private gym is fitted with cutting-edge equipment, including treadmills, stationary bikes, and strength training machines. After a workout, residents can unwind in the luxurious Wellness Centre, which offers a cold plunge pool, Hamman steam room, dry sauna, and private treatment rooms with spas.

And when it comes to entertainment, Beach House leaves nothing to chance. A private club, equipped with a bowling alley, billiards table, cinema, and a kids club, ensures that every resident — no matter their age or interests — has access to top-tier leisure options.

The Palms Pool Deck, complete with a heated pool, poolside cabanas, daybeds, and a bar, is the ultimate in relaxation and style – perfect for lazy weekends spent soaking up the sun with friends.

For the social butterflies, the rooftop Sky Bar and Lounge is ideal for mingling with other residents or hosting events with panoramic views over St Kilda. The private dining rooms offer a more intimate setting, perfect for small gatherings or elegant dinner parties.

Beach House is more than just a place to live; it’s a sanctuary where you can nourish your body and soul.

Pet-Friendly Perfection in St Kilda’s Gaybourhood

Beach House is 100% pet-friendly, an ideal choice for anyone who knows that pets truly are family.

At the in-house Pet Spa, services include grooming stations, pet event socialisation, and a concierge who can coordinate dog walking, grooming, and even entertainment for your furry companion.

Effortless Living with a VIP Touch

The hallmark of Beach House is its commitment to effortless living. With a 24/7 VIP concierge service, no task is too small or too big.

From arranging dry cleaning, managing wine storage and handling parcel deliveries to planning birthday celebrations or booking personal trainers, the concierge staff are on hand to make everyday life as seamless as possible.

And for those who choose a sustainable lifestyle, the on-site Tesla car-share and EV charging stations offer eco-friendly convenience.

Your Perfect Home Awaits at Beach House

Located within walking distance of St Kilda Beach, some of Melbourne’s coolest cafes, and easy access to the city, Beach House positions you at the heart of Melbourne’s most coveted neighbourhood.

Here, luxury is not just about aesthetics – it’s about living with total freedom, without the constraints of a mortgage.

If you're ready to elevate your living experience, Beach House is where your dream lifestyle awaits.

