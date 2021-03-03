—

Expressions of interest are now open to LGBTQI or LGBTQI-friendly organisations to join the newly established Inner West Pride Centre that will operate out of Newtown Town Hall.

Inner West Mayor Darcy Byrne said Council is excited to work with these organisations to establish Sydney’s newest Pride Centre.



“The LGBTQI community in the Inner West has been the beating heart and soul of the struggle for equality and civil rights in Australia. That’s why we are dedicating our most prominent property, Newtown Town Hall, to establish a Pride Centre for the community.



“We are looking for partner organisations who can work with us to create something unique and groundbreaking right in the middle of Newtown,” he said.



Newtown Town Hall has been identified as a suitable location. Newtown boasts a local population and an array of businesses that are LGBTQI and/or LGBTQI-friendly, and the hall is in an iconic, busy, central location.





Newtown Town Hall will soon undergo a major refurbishment. By introducing the Inner West Pride Centre the current resident, Newtown Neighbourhood Centre, has chosen to move to its new permanent home at Tom Foster Community Centre in south Newtown.



The Expression Of Interest request is now asking for proposals that make use of all or part of the newly refurbished Town Hall as a Pride Centre for LGBTQ or LGBTQI friendly organisations for the management and delivery of services at the site.



The new Inner West Pride Centre will remain open to the whole community, who will be able to hire rooms or access services as they do now through the Newtown Neighbourhood Centre.

Expressions of Interest close March 24 at 2pm