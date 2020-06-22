—

Katrina from ‘Figure It Out’ breaks it down

For the members of the LGBTQI communities and for those working in the sex or adult industries particularly following the outbreak of COVID-19, as it is a challenging time. Lucky for the readers of Star Observer Katrina Summers from Figure It Out is here to help guide you.

After completing her accounting degree back in 1992 Summers noticed a need in the market for an Accountant who could serve the LGBTQI and sex/adult industry in a discreet, accessible and professional manner.

“I wanted to create an environment where the LGBTQI community felt comfortable to discuss their financial needs. Where they could discuss everything in a safe place, with strict confidentiality.”

Summers brings a range of knowledge and experience to her work, having been a member of various Australian Tax Office working committees in the past.

“I know what specific deductions you can claim and I am here to take the pressure off so the LGBTQI community do not feel stressed or worry… that’s my job!” Summers told Star Observer before continuing. “I speak the financial language for the sex/adult and queer communities in a simple way… time and time again after visiting my offices people say “you make accounting seem so easy.” And you know what? It is well it is to me.. of course!”

For the members of the LGBTQI and sex/adult industries Figure It Out can provide the following services.

T axation : Preparing individual, self-employed, partnership and company tax returns

: Preparing individual, self-employed, partnership and company tax returns Lodgement: 10 years or more outstanding tax returns is no problem for us.

10 years or more outstanding tax returns is no problem for us. Accounting : Providing bookkeeping services, BAS and Installment Activity Statement Management and ATO dispute resolution.

: Providing bookkeeping services, BAS and Installment Activity Statement Management and ATO dispute resolution. Planning : Budgeting, simplifying financial decisions.

: Budgeting, simplifying financial decisions. Other Services: We can refer you to solicitors, financial planners and financial institutions

“I am also a Home Mortgage and motor vehicle Broker, so my main purpose is to get everyone a property at the end of the day! I can assist people in purchasing a home, talk about negative gearing, capital gains tax, refinancing or buying a new car!”

Most importantly Summers wants current and future clients to know, “I am always fighting on behalf of the sex/adult and LGBTQI communities with the ATO that’s for sure!”

Address: 737 Burwood Rd, Hawthorn East VIC 3122

Phone: (03) 8851 9178

Sydney

Address: 8 Evans St, Balmain NSW 2041

Phone: (02) 9818 8181

Mobile: 0411235084

Online: www.figureitout.com.au