Administration Officer – Gender Clinic – St Kilda

Ref- 57806

Seeking LGBTQI+ friendly applicants for an Administrative Support Officer with the Gender Clinic, Monash Health. The position is based on site at the Victorian Pride Centre in St Kilda and may require travel to other campuses of Monash Health at times. There is 0.4 permanent EFT (2 days per week) currently available, with the possibility of increased hours within the coming year. Weekend work may be required due to clinic expansion.

About the Role

The Administrative Support Officers provides front-line administrative support to the clinic, and management of the reception area. Duties include culturally sensitive interface work, such as liaising with clients regarding appointment bookings and fielding enquiries from the public.

Duties include data entry and health information management. Proficiency with a range of IT systems, including health systems such as iPM and SMR will be required, and training can be provided.

Administrative staff are valued members of our multidisciplinary team of psychiatrists, psychologists, social workers and peer workers. We are a coffee-savvy, cake-forward clinic!

About You

You identify as an ally or member of the LGBTQI+ community. You can demonstrate a strong track record in administration support, ideally within a large health organisation. Energetic and resourceful, you have excellent interpersonal and organisational skills. You are able to liaise appropriately and professionally with clients and staff. You attend well to detail and have strong problem-solving skills. You can work flexibly in support of a specialist clinical team.

How to Apply

Monash Health recognises the value of equal employment opportunity and is committed to patient safety and promoting fairness, equity and diversity in the workplace. At Monash Health we are relentless in our pursuit of excellence and work to our six guiding principles.

Applications will only be accepted via the Monash Health online Mercury System only. Email applications will not be considered

All applicants to positions with Monash Health will need to upload acceptable evidence of full vaccination against COVID-19 and Influenza as part of their application. Acceptable evidence is a copy of your Immunisation History Statement which can be accessed via myGov.

Applications close 10/02/2023. To view the full position description and to apply now, click here!