—

One of Sydney’s most iconic and heritage buildings will lend its name to some more modern-day queens as part of WorldPride and the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

The Queen Victoria Building (QVB) will be re-named in honour of five contemporary majesties of the LGBTQIA+ community. Each week for five weeks, QVB’s website, social media, and the entrances of the building itself will bear the name of a community hero who has made a significant contribution to improving the status, rights, and well-being of LGBTQIA+ people in this city and beyond. Those five are: Carlotta, Ken Davis, Alex Greenwich MP, Janine Middleton, and Felicia Foxx.

Carlotta is unequivocally, a legend. A cabaret artist with a sabre-tongue and wit to match, Carlotta was the face of the world-famous Les Girls, earning the title, Queen of the Cross during her undisputed reign in the 1970s. One of the first transgender women to have a high public profile, Carlotta has always advocated for visibility and equality for all queer people.

It’s not an overstatement to call Ken Davis one of the originators of the queer movement in this country. After a call for support from San Francisco, Davis formed a Gay Solidarity Group in Sydney and organised a march to commemorate the infamous Stonewall riots. That was 1978, and that march became the very first Mardi Gras parade.

Alex Greenwich MP has been the independent member for Sydney in NSW Parliament for more than 10 years. He is openly gay and front and centre when it comes to celebrations and, more importantly, when it comes to activism. Greenwich was a leading proponent of Marriage Equality and has stood with the community in every battle for LGBTQIA+ rights.

Named by Australian Financial Review as a Woman of Influence, Janine Middleton AM is the Co-Chair and CEO of Australian Marriage Equality. She has used her influence to gain fairness and improve the social standing of LGBTQIA+ people, including achieving the right to be married.

Felicia Foxx is a young Indigenous drag queen, entertainer and self-proclaimed warrior who fights fearlessly and fabulously for indigenous and queer rights.

These five members of queer royalty will have their achievements acknowledged and showcased in a stunning art installation within QVB’s dome. Featuring large photographic portraits taken by Dream Syndicate and styled by Brendan De La Hay, the display will be bold and startling.

Activations will take place throughout the building with retailers, ambassadors and creatives embracing the euphoria of WorldPride.

As one of Sydney’s most iconic and impressive buildings, the QVB is a notable destination and as such, can make a grand, emphatic statement with its demonstration and celebration of pride and support of the LGBTQIA+ community.

QVB owners, Vicinity Centres has shown continuous support of the LGBTQIA+ Community through its ongoing charity partner, ACON.

Enthroned: Honoring Pride Royalty at the QVB.

Experience the art installation every day until Monday the 13th of March.

For more information, visit: www.qvb.com.au/