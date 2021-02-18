—

We’re here to spill the tea on how to have an extremely smoooth (with an extra o) shopping experience that can take you from parade to after party. Introducing Klarna, your new shopping BFF.

Mardi Gras is here and Klarna wants to make sure you’re dressed head to toe in the most fabulous pieces and serving the latest looks. Klarna is a shopping service that allows you to shop now, pay later both online and in store – depending on your mood.

Why shop with Klarna? Let’s start with their wish list feature which helps you plan your fiercest look and share it with your friends for all of their opinions. It’s so easy to use, simply browse your favourite websites through the app and save your fave items to your curated wish lists. Share your wish list with your friends so they can approve, or add those items to their shopping bag.

If you’re all about the bargain, say hello to price drop notifications. All the items you add to your wish list are monitored for deals or discounts and once they go on sale, you’ll be the first to know… Smarter shopping has arrived.

We know managing money isn’t the sexiest of topics, but Klarna’s mindful money approach means you get rewarded for paying off your purchases. The app gives you full details of all your purchases and repayments so you can plan ahead and manage your finance flow.

Advertisement

Prefer to take your shopping offline? Shopping in-store with Klarna is just as easy and you can do it literally everywhere, not just where you see Klarna at the checkout… pay with your phone for a contactless and safe checkout, keeping it simple for shoppers on the go.

To help you on your way to fierce fashion realness, the app curates all your favourite Aussie designers and major global retailers. Shop the latest from H&M, Country Road, Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein.

Klarna is all about celebrating true individual style and helping you elevate your shopping game. When it comes to the things you need, they’ve got you covered. Discover, share and save in the Klarna app, while accessing the latest online drops and deals.