—

One of the best things you can do to help maintain sexual health is to get tested regularly. By getting tested for HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases you’ll be able to identify any infections early and treat them more effectively, and you’ll reduce the risk of infecting others. By knowing whether or not you have an infection and knowing how to deal with it, you’ll avoid unnecessary anxiety.

If the expense, hassle, or awkwardness of visiting a doctor or clinic is stopping you from getting a health check, then you’ll be pleased to know you can get a pathology referral online. Hyphen Health is one of Australia’s leading providers of online screening, referral and PrEP prescription services. They operate two websites: Stigma Health which provides screening and pathology referrals for sexually transmitted diseases (STI’s), and PrEP Health, which provides pathology referrals and prescriptions for PrEP.

Daily PrEP

PrEP is a combination of two medications, co-formulated tenofovir and emtricitabine, combined in one pill for use by people at risk of HIV infection. In 2018, PrEP was listed on the pharmaceutical benefits scheme (PBS) making it much more affordable.

If taken daily, PrEP is a highly effective HIV prevention strategy for men who have sex with men, heterosexual men and transgender people, sex-workers, customers of sex-workers, and people who are at risk of HIV acquisition.

While testing and treatments for HIV and STIs have improved substantially, there is still reluctance among many people in high risk groups to visit a doctor or clinic. They may fear judgement or scrutiny, or they may have time commitments that make it impractical. PrEP Health and Stigma Health online services can be accessed at any time, only require a few minutes for a simple form to be filled out, and provide a referral that can then be taken, along with a sample, to one of over 10,000 pathology labs nationwide. The results will be sent securely to your phone.

For basic treatments, Stigma Health and PrEP Health can prescribe treatments free of charge. If the treatment isn’t simple, they can provide a referral for you to take along with your results to a sexual health clinic or GP.

Online Services

In May this year, the statistics for PrEP Health showed that one in every six patients returned a positive result for STIs including chlamydia, gonorrhoea, syphilis, HIV and hepatitis. The stats for Stigma Health showed one in fifteen patients returning a positive STI result.

Currently, around 13,000 people use Hyphen online services. In general, online sexual health clinics add around 1000 new patients per month.

The COVID lockdowns required people to use telehealth services for medical consultations and that has led to technical improvements as well as a shift in mindset. People feel more secure and comfortable using online services.

Hyphen has initiated another online service for people who use anabolic steroids or other performance and image enhancing drugs (PIEDs). Roidsafe.health is an online information and referral site that provides data on the risks and side-effects of taking non-prescribed anabolic steroids and PIEDs.

Roidsafe does not encourage or support the use of non-prescribed Anabolic Steroids or other PIEDs, however, they understand that there are any number of reasons people still take these drugs despite the dangers. What Roidsafe aims to do is help people determine if and how these drugs are adversely affecting them so that they can minimise the harm.

As with Stigma Health and PrEP Health, Roidsafe provides confidential, discreet, simple, cost-effective, convenient, and shame-free service. Here’s some online feedback from customers –

PrEP Health:

“Quick and easy postage, Discreet, No hassle and affordable, Would highly recommend. Great value for money and quick and easy turnaround was very pleased with what I got and would highly recommend to others”

Stigma Health:

“Such a quick and easy service. Got my referral immediately after filling out a super easy form. Got my results within 48hrs straight to my phone. Cant recommend highly enough.”

Too easy.

For more information check out these links:

HTTPS://prep.health

HTTPS://stigmahealth.com

HTTPS://roidsafe.com.au



