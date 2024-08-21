Embark on an Unforgettable LGBT+ Expedition with VACAYA’s 2025 Kimberley Cruise

VACAYA is offering an Unforgettable LGBT+ Expedition with their 2025 Kimberley Cruise!

If you’ve ever travelled on a cruise ship you’ll know there’s nothing both more thrilling and relaxing than knowing you’re going to embark on an adventure, without a care in the world.

No rushed hotel bookings, taxi dramas, or worries about meals and expenses. Floating within your own luxury hotel to some of the most exciting destinations is the perfect way to see the world.

However, when booking a holiday, how often do you stop to think about the breathtaking destinations right in your own backyard before heading off across the sea?

In May 2025 VACAYA is providing just that with an 11-night, luxury LGBT+ inclusive cruise taking you from Darwin to Broome exploring the rugged and breathtaking landscapes of The Kimberley.

Embarking on Seabourn’s newest expedition vessel, Pursuit, 260 lucky guests will have the unique opportunity to experience one of the world’s last great wild frontiers all within an all-LGBT+ environment that promises inclusivity, connection, and community.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Ultimate Adventure Cruise in One of the World’s Last Wild Frontiers

The Kimberley, tucked away in the remote northwestern corner of Australia, is a land of awe-inspiring beauty, marked by towering sandstone peaks, cascading waterfalls, and ancient mangrove forests. It’s a place where nature reigns supreme, offering landscapes so otherworldly they seem almost untouched by time. From the dramatic cliffs of King George Falls to the mysterious ancient rock art of Jar Island, the natural wonders of The Kimberley are like nothing you’ve ever seen before.

But what truly sets this expedition apart is the seamless blend of adventure and luxury that VACAYA is renowned for. Whether you’re a seasoned traveller, a wildlife enthusiast, or simply someone looking to disconnect from the everyday and immerse yourself in nature, this cruise offers something extraordinary.

A VACAYA all-inclusive expedition cruise is a premium travel experience that combines the comforts and amenities of a luxury cruise with the adventure and exploration of an expedition. Led by Seabourn’s knowledgeable expedition team, explore the unique geological formations of Montgomery Reef, marvel at the surreal Horizontal Waterfalls of Talbot Bay, or simply soak in the serene beauty of the vast desert expanses. This is your chance to experience the world in its purest form.

Inclusive Travel Tailored for the LGBT+ Community

What makes VACAYA different from other travel companies?

VACAYA is the most inclusive vacation company on the planet! One focused entirely on LGBT+ guests and creating memorable bespoke experiences built around amazing destinations, stellar entertainment, world-class hospitality, and endless fun! VACAYA’s full-ship and full-resort vacations are built for the entire LGBT+ community, so guests have the freedom to express their individuality, make personal connections, celebrate life, rev up, or simply relax… together. So if someone believes ‘love is love’, then they belong on a VACAYA vacation.

It’s their unwavering commitment to inclusivity and creating a welcoming environment where everyone, regardless of their gender identity, sexual orientation, or background, feels at home in a safe environment. VACAYA’s cruises are more than just vacations; they’re transformative experiences designed to foster deep connections and celebrate the rich diversity of the LGBT+community.

From the moment you step aboard the luxurious Seabourn Pursuit, you’ll be surrounded by fellow travellers who share your love for adventure, your desire for connection, and your passion for life.

Whether you’re travelling solo, as a couple, or with a group of friends, you’ll find your tribe here.

Luxury Meets Adventure: The VACAYA Difference

Luxury and adventure might seem like an unlikely pairing, but VACAYA has perfected the art of combining these elements into one seamless experience. As you sail through The Kimberley, you’ll be surrounded by the opulent comfort of the Seabourn Pursuit, a vessel designed to provide the ultimate in luxury travel.

With spacious suites, gourmet dining, and world-class amenities, your time on board will be as memorable as the destinations you visit.

But VACAYA doesn’t just stop at luxury; they’re also deeply committed to creating meaningful travel experiences that go beyond the surface.

Their small-ship cruises are designed for discerning travellers who seek not only adventure but also connection—with the destinations, with the people, and with the moment. It’s this balance of excitement and relaxation that makes VACAYA’s Kimberley expedition so special.

You’ll have the opportunity to engage in curated shore excursions that bring you closer to the heart of The Kimberley, whether it’s exploring remote Aboriginal communities, hiking through ancient landscapes, or simply enjoying a sunset cocktail on a secluded beach.

And because this is a VACAYA cruise, you can expect a mix of welcoming and dynamic gatherings and quieter moments of reflection, ensuring that your vacation is exactly what you want it to be.

Giving Back: VACAYA’s Commitment to Community

VACAYA is more than just a travel company—they’re a community builder with a strong commitment to giving back.

Through their ReachOUT program, VACAYA partners with local organisations to offer guests opportunities to make a positive impact on the communities they visit. Whether it’s through volunteering, donations, or simply supporting local businesses, VACAYA ensures that your vacation has a lasting and meaningful impact.

By travelling with VACAYA, you’re not just treating yourself to an unforgettable experience—you’re also contributing to a better world.



Join the VACAYA Family

If you’re looking for a vacation that combines luxury, adventure, and inclusivity, look no further than VACAYA’s Kimberley cruise. This is more than just a trip; it’s an opportunity to explore one of the world’s most breathtaking destinations with a community that celebrates you for who you are. Whether you’re seeking new friendships, deep connections, or simply the adventure of a lifetime, you’ll find it with VACAYA.

So mark your calendars for 10 – 21 May 2025, and get ready to embark on a journey that will leave you with memories to last a lifetime.

You can save just for being an Australia & NZ resident!

For a limited time, Australian and New Zealand residents can save up to USD$500 (approximately AUD $743) per stateroom.

Unlock your Australia or New Zealand local resident rate with promo code KIMBERLEY at checkout. Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to make history with VACAYA in The Kimberley!

Book now at VACAYA.com and find them on social media @myVACAYA.