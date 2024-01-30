AIDS Memorial Garden Walking Tour

Melbourne What's on
Alexander Driscoll
January 30, 2024
AIDS Memorial Garden Walking Tour
Image: Supplied

A treasured and vital place of quiet reflection, the AIDS Memorial Garden was established over 30 years ago by volunteers of the Victorian AIDs Council.

Located where the old Fairfield Hospital was, the primary care center for HIV/AIDS patients in Victoria, this guided tour will have community members who helped establish this place and cultivated close relationships with the hospital’s patients and their families to guide you through these beautiful gardens. 

To book a place in this tour, visit this website.

When: February 2 | 12pm

Where: Melbourne Polytechnic College Fairfield – AIDS Memorial Garden, 101 Yarra Bend Road, Fairfield

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Queer Pool Party 2024
January 30, 2024 | Alexander Driscoll

Queer Pool Party 2024
Melbourne Scene What's on
Vau d’vile Vixens
January 30, 2024 | Alexander Driscoll

Vau d’vile Vixens
Melbourne Scene Stage What's on
ROPETIMES
January 30, 2024 | Alexander Driscoll

ROPETIMES
Melbourne Scene What's on
Pride Fair Day Wangaratta
January 30, 2024 | Alexander Driscoll

Pride Fair Day Wangaratta
Melbourne Scene Sound Stage What's on
Angels In Exile
January 30, 2024 | Alexander Driscoll

Angels In Exile
Melbourne Scene What's on
A Day In The Life Of A Lesbian Bank Robber At MICF
January 29, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

A Day In The Life Of A Lesbian Bank Robber At MICF
Melbourne Stage What's on