AIDS Memorial Garden Walking Tour

A treasured and vital place of quiet reflection, the AIDS Memorial Garden was established over 30 years ago by volunteers of the Victorian AIDs Council.

Located where the old Fairfield Hospital was, the primary care center for HIV/AIDS patients in Victoria, this guided tour will have community members who helped establish this place and cultivated close relationships with the hospital’s patients and their families to guide you through these beautiful gardens.

To book a place in this tour, visit this website.

When: February 2 | 12pm

Where: Melbourne Polytechnic College Fairfield – AIDS Memorial Garden, 101 Yarra Bend Road, Fairfield