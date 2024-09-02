Archie Party 2024 At AGNSW

Head to the Art Gallery of NSW for the Archie Party, a one-night only party celebration of the final weekend of the Archibald, Wynne and Sulman Prizes 2024, with plenty of explicitly queer talent quite literally on display.

In collaboration with Hotter Out West, the Art Gallery is bringing an extensive live music lineup and a number of DJ sets from Western Sydney to the party.

Moreover, you’ll be able to appreciate the talent of LGBTQI+ creatives on the night. The hands-on art activations are being run by two queer Archibald finalists: Kris Andrew Small, who painted Heartbreak High star Will McDonald and is renowned in the community for his designs for local queer events, and Natasha Walsh, whose Archibald submission is a queer reimagining of a classical painting featuring designers Nicol & Ford.

Additionally, there’ll be artist talks from Nicola Higgins, Jessie Bourke and Digby Webster, and pop-up bars and food stalls from all across the city to dig into on the night.

What’s better than a night where you can appreciate the best of contemporary art, music and food from creatives at the top of their game? Don’t miss out on this unique night of partying at the Art Gallery.

When? Friday September 6, 2024

Where? Art Gallery of New South Wales, Naala Nura (South Building)

Tickets? $45 for adults, $36 for members