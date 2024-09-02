Archie Party 2024 At AGNSW

Scene Sydney What's on
Josh Kerwick
September 2, 2024
Archie Party 2024 At AGNSW
Image: Haiku Hands perform at Archie Party 2023, photo: Benny Clark

Head to the Art Gallery of NSW for the Archie Party, a one-night only party celebration of the final weekend of the Archibald, Wynne and Sulman Prizes 2024, with plenty of explicitly queer talent quite literally on display. 

In collaboration with Hotter Out West, the Art Gallery is bringing an extensive live music lineup and a number of DJ sets from Western Sydney to the party. 

Moreover, you’ll be able to appreciate the talent of LGBTQI+ creatives on the night. The hands-on art activations are being run by two queer Archibald finalists: Kris Andrew Small, who painted Heartbreak High star Will McDonald and is renowned in the community for his designs for local queer events, and Natasha Walsh, whose Archibald submission is a queer reimagining of a classical painting featuring designers Nicol & Ford. 

Additionally, there’ll be artist talks from Nicola Higgins, Jessie Bourke and Digby Webster, and pop-up bars and food stalls from all across the city to dig into on the night. 

What’s better than a night where you can appreciate the best of contemporary art, music and food from creatives at the top of their game? Don’t miss out on this unique night of partying at the Art Gallery.

When? Friday September 6, 2024
Where? Art Gallery of New South Wales, Naala Nura (South Building)
Tickets? $45 for adults, $36 for members

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

MELT Festival presents pinkNOISE
September 1, 2024 | Michael James

MELT Festival presents pinkNOISE
Brisbane What's on
Little Gay Day Returns To The Wickham Hotel
August 31, 2024 | Michael James

Little Gay Day Returns To The Wickham Hotel
Brisbane News What's on
‘Oscar’, A Ballet Celebration Of Oscar Wilde, At The Regent Theatre
August 30, 2024 | Contributor

‘Oscar’, A Ballet Celebration Of Oscar Wilde, At The Regent Theatre
Melbourne Sponsored Content Stage What's on
New Fortnightly Queer Sketch Club At Kinsleas
August 29, 2024 | Rita Bratovich

New Fortnightly Queer Sketch Club At Kinsleas
Arts & Entertainment Scene Sydney What's on
Queer Mess at the BS
August 28, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Queer Mess at the BS
Melbourne Scene What's on
Wear it Purple Day Family Storytelling at Qtopia
August 27, 2024 | Chloe Sargeant

Wear it Purple Day Family Storytelling at Qtopia
Sydney What's on