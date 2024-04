Visit this bustling queer hotspot for Sydney’s best dance and techno events. From the famous Poof Doof-themed events to Bodyline and Underworld, ARQ is the place to party each week.

Dance the night away with the best DJs and tunes in town. Do not miss out on ARQs major events.

For further event information, visit the ARQ Facebook page.

When: Saturdays from 10 pm

Where: ARQ Sydney, 16 Flinders St, Darlinghurst