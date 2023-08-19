Baby Queen: Tuesdays At Wickham

Baby Queen is held every Tuesday at the Wickham, encouraging upcoming performers to take their artistry the stage. All entertainers are welcomed and compensated $50 for their performances on the night.

The event is hosted by Luna Thicc and accompanied by DJ Richie LeStrange.

All performers must register prior to night. For more information and sign up, visit their website thewickham.com.au/events/baby-queen/

When: Every Tuesday, 7pm

Where: The Wickham, 308 Wickham St Fortitude Valley QLD 4006