Baby Queen: Tuesdays At Wickham

Brisbane Scene Stage What's on
Justin Cooper
August 19, 2023
Baby Queen: Tuesdays At Wickham
Image: The Wickham/ Facebook

Baby Queen is held every Tuesday at the Wickham, encouraging upcoming performers to take their artistry the stage. All entertainers are welcomed and compensated $50 for their performances on the night.

The event is hosted by Luna Thicc and accompanied by DJ Richie LeStrange.

All performers must register prior to night. For more information and sign up, visit their website thewickham.com.au/events/baby-queen/

When: Every Tuesday, 7pm

Where: The Wickham, 308 Wickham St Fortitude Valley QLD 4006

You May Also Like

Event will be held on :

Event Date : 2023-08-22
Event Time : 9:00:00
Frequency : Weekly (Every Tuesday)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Slay 4 Pay: Wednesdays At Universal 
August 17, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Slay 4 Pay: Wednesdays At Universal 
Scene Stage Sydney What's on
September 16: BIG THICK ENERGY Snack Pack 
August 16, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

September 16: BIG THICK ENERGY Snack Pack 
Scene Sound Stage Sydney What's on
August 19: Club Broadway
August 15, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

August 19: Club Broadway
Scene Sound Sydney What's on
Brisbears Northern Exposure 2023
August 11, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Brisbears Northern Exposure 2023
Brisbane Scene What's on
October 1: The Big Gay Day 2023
August 11, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

October 1: The Big Gay Day 2023
Brisbane Scene Sound Stage What's on
LEGACY Drag Competition
August 10, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

LEGACY Drag Competition
Melbourne What's on