Bar Industry Nights

By JHAMES MONTEMAYOR

Kinselas is calling all those who work hospo jobs to come along and vibe away until the early hours of the morning.

Vibe out to the retro art deco atmosphere amongst the ditzy neon light of arcade games, with $6 drinks and $1 pool— the perfect way to spend the start or end of your day after a hard hospo shift.

For more information, check Kinsela’s Website here.

When: Every Monday, 7 PM until late

Where: Kinselas, 383 Bourke St, Darlinghurst