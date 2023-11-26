Brisbane Hustlers Car Wash Fundraiser

Brisbane Scene What's on
Justin Cooper
November 26, 2023
Image: Brisbane Hustlers/Instagram

Rev up your engines for the Brisbane Hustlers Car Wash fundraising event at Norths Rugby Club, Saturday December 2. The gay and inclusive rugby team prepare to strip down for some hard work to help fundraise for the team to attend the 2024 Bingham Cup in Rome. So, if you enjoy rugby players in speedos, a clean car and supporting local LGBTQI sporting teams, join the Hustlers this weekend.

Car cleaning, wash and dry, and vacuum services available. Drinks and sausage sizzles will also be available to purchase.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Brisbane Hustlers (@brisbanehustlers)

When: Saturday, December 2 from 7am

Where: Norths Rugby Club, 50 Shaw Rd, Wavell Heights QLD

Price: Starting from $20

