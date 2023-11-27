Brisbane LGBT Book Store, Shelf Lovers, To Host Free Drag Story Time

Brisbane What's on
Michael James
November 28, 2023
Brisbane LGBT Book Store, Shelf Lovers, To Host Free Drag Story Time
Image: Shelf Lovers and Dolly Kicks Instagram

Shelf Lovers, an LGBTQI book store located in Wooloowin, will host a free Christmas-themed drag story time this weekend. Presented in conjunction with local event company “Queer and Here”, the event will be hosted by Brisbane Drag Queen Dolly Kicks.

The event will start at 3pm this Saturday, December 2, and promises to be the first of many upcoming monthly drag story time events to be held at the store.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shelf Lovers (@shelf.lovers)

Shelf Lovers is a family business owned and operated by self-confessed “book geek” Kat. After her son came out as Transgender and gay in 2020, Kat found a shortfall in the number of books and resources available to her family. Three years later, Kat launched her own book store, supplying a diverse range of books and resources that represent all areas of the LGBTQIA+ community.

To register your interest in this fabulous event or to find out more about Shelf Lovers, head along to the Shelf Lovers website at shelflovers.com.au

When: December 2 at 3pm

Where: Shelf Lovers, 1 Dickson Street, Wooloowin QLD

You May Also Like

Event will be held on :

Event Date : 2023-12-02
Event Time : 0:00:00

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Brisbane Hustlers Car Wash Fundraiser
November 26, 2023 | Justin Cooper

Brisbane Hustlers Car Wash Fundraiser
Brisbane Scene What's on
Christian Hull And Naked Magician Christopher Wayne Announce National Tour
November 23, 2023 | Michael James

Christian Hull And Naked Magician Christopher Wayne Announce National Tour
What's on
Sellma Soul Takes To The Stage In ‘Small Paul’s Best Friends’ At Wynnum Fringe
November 22, 2023 | Michael James

Sellma Soul Takes To The Stage In ‘Small Paul’s Best Friends’ At Wynnum Fringe
Brisbane What's on
First Films Returns To Sydney
November 22, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

First Films Returns To Sydney
Screen Sydney What's on
9 December: Carols by Queerlight
November 21, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

9 December: Carols by Queerlight
Melbourne Sound Stage What's on
January 1: Closet New Years Day 2024
November 21, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

January 1: Closet New Years Day 2024
Melbourne Scene What's on