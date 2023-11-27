Brisbane LGBT Book Store, Shelf Lovers, To Host Free Drag Story Time

Shelf Lovers, an LGBTQI book store located in Wooloowin, will host a free Christmas-themed drag story time this weekend. Presented in conjunction with local event company “Queer and Here”, the event will be hosted by Brisbane Drag Queen Dolly Kicks.

The event will start at 3pm this Saturday, December 2, and promises to be the first of many upcoming monthly drag story time events to be held at the store.

Shelf Lovers is a family business owned and operated by self-confessed “book geek” Kat. After her son came out as Transgender and gay in 2020, Kat found a shortfall in the number of books and resources available to her family. Three years later, Kat launched her own book store, supplying a diverse range of books and resources that represent all areas of the LGBTQIA+ community.

To register your interest in this fabulous event or to find out more about Shelf Lovers, head along to the Shelf Lovers website at shelflovers.com.au

When: December 2 at 3pm

Where: Shelf Lovers, 1 Dickson Street, Wooloowin QLD