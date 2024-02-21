Catch Swamplesque: The Drag Parody on the Gold Coast 

Gold Coast What's on
Michael James
February 21, 2024
Catch Swamplesque: The Drag Parody on the Gold Coast 

Just when you thought Shrek couldn’t get any more camp, along came Swamplesque The Drag Parody.

Inspired by the hit film this camp drag production is a hilarious nod to the characters we have all grown to love over the years. The production features a clever mix of burlesque, drag and musical theatre with some familiar faces amongst the crowd.  

Brisbane drag darling Bebe Gunn, who recently announced her departure from her longstanding appearances at Drag Brunch is one of the collaborators behind this production and of course features in the production, which has previously travelled around the country. Also appearing in the production is another familiar face from Brisbane, Henni Spaghetti, fulfilling the colourful role of Donkey, something we cannot WAIT to see.  

Appearing at the Adelaide Fringe and Fringe world, Swamplesque was awarded the Best Cabaret weekly award and is now set to hit the Gold Coast this March for one night only at The Star on the Gold Coast.

When: Saturday the 23rd of March 

Where: The Star Gold Coast 

Tickets: Available online

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Relive The Rocky Horror Picture Show At New Farm Cinemas 
February 21, 2024 | Michael James

Relive The Rocky Horror Picture Show At New Farm Cinemas 
Brisbane What's on
Sunshine Coast Mardi Gras Returns To Aussie World In 2024 
February 21, 2024 | Michael James

Sunshine Coast Mardi Gras Returns To Aussie World In 2024 
Brisbane What's on
Spice World The Movie Returning To Brisbane
February 21, 2024 | Michael James

Spice World The Movie Returning To Brisbane
Brisbane Screen What's on
Ovolo x Virgin Mardi Gras Brunch: Pride Guide 2024
February 21, 2024 | Rita Bratovich

Ovolo x Virgin Mardi Gras Brunch: Pride Guide 2024
Scene Sound Sydney What's on
Brisbane Hustlers Heat Up With Their Saucy Car Wash
February 21, 2024 | Michael James

Brisbane Hustlers Heat Up With Their Saucy Car Wash
Brisbane What's on
Christian Hull And Christopher Wayne Launch Tickets For Their Brisbane Show
February 21, 2024 | Michael James

Christian Hull And Christopher Wayne Launch Tickets For Their Brisbane Show
Brisbane Stage What's on