Catch Swamplesque: The Drag Parody on the Gold Coast 

Just when you thought Shrek couldn’t get any more camp, along came Swamplesque The Drag Parody.

Inspired by the hit film this camp drag production is a hilarious nod to the characters we have all grown to love over the years. The production features a clever mix of burlesque, drag and musical theatre with some familiar faces amongst the crowd.

Brisbane drag darling Bebe Gunn, who recently announced her departure from her longstanding appearances at Drag Brunch is one of the collaborators behind this production and of course features in the production, which has previously travelled around the country. Also appearing in the production is another familiar face from Brisbane, Henni Spaghetti, fulfilling the colourful role of Donkey, something we cannot WAIT to see.

Appearing at the Adelaide Fringe and Fringe world, Swamplesque was awarded the Best Cabaret weekly award and is now set to hit the Gold Coast this March for one night only at The Star on the Gold Coast.

When: Saturday the 23rd of March

Where: The Star Gold Coast

Tickets: Available online