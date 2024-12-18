ChillOut 2025: Rainbow Spectacular with Marcia Hines

Melbourne Scene What's on
Naomi Lawrence
December 18, 2024
ChillOut 2025: Rainbow Spectacular with Marcia Hines
Image: supplied by Chillout

Following the community night, ChillOut gets the real party started with Rainbow Spectacular!

Headlined by the incomparable Marcia Hines performing a Disco Inferno set, the event set to showcase all that is Rainbow Circus!

Feel all the emotions with a powerhouse performance from Voice Australia‘s Emily-Jane Conidi, illusionist Cath Jamieson and more.

Party through the night and get your circus freak on with DJ Rosie Rae as she spins the hottest decks.

Rainbow Spectacular

7 March 2025, 8pm-1am
ChillOut Big Top, Victoria Park, Daylesford

Tickets: $55

