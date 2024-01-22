ChillOut Festival 2024

Alexander Driscoll
January 22, 2024
ChillOut Festival 2024
From relatively small, humble beginnings, ChillOut has become one of the largest and most recognised regional Queer events in Victoria.

Including performances from Queer artists, including musicians, drag queens and many more, Chillout has become a cultural touchstone for the regional community.

With this year’s theme of “boots and bling”, Chillout promises to be another smash hit this year. Highlights include the Bush Dance, where Nate Byrne and Courtney Act will lead a raucous, thigh-slapping, heel-tapping line-dance bonanza. 

More information and tickets for events can be found on their website!

When: March 7–11 

Where: Daylesford, Victoria

 

