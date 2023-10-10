Club Riot Queer Christmas

Melbourne Scene What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
October 10, 2023
Club Riot Queer Christmas

Club Riot are putting the best new and emerging alternative bands and DJs in your Christmas stocking for a very Queer Christmas! Featuring local indie pop rock duo Don’t Text Ur Ex, Queensland three-piece Haters and Melbourne’s own devastating one-woman powerhouse Eaglemont currently on the lineup with more to come, keep your eyes on the Club Riot socials and grab your tickets soon or risk missing out and ruining your own Christmas!

When: December 22, 2023, 8 pm
Where: Bad Decisions Bar, 46 Johnston Street, Fitzroy
Tickets: $11.24 for early bird tickets before November 3 – $18.26 for General Admission
Accessibility: Bad Decisions Bar is sadly inaccessible.

This event is strictly 18+, ID required for entry.

You May Also Like

Event will be held on :

Event Date : 2023-12-22
Event Time : 0:00:00

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

LOEV Halloween Bash
October 10, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

LOEV Halloween Bash
Melbourne Scene What's on
2023 Sickening Ball
October 10, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

2023 Sickening Ball
Melbourne Stage What's on
Marinette – Melbourne Queer Film Festival
October 10, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

Marinette – Melbourne Queer Film Festival
Melbourne Screen What's on
Beers for Queers: Halloween Edition!
October 10, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

Beers for Queers: Halloween Edition!
Melbourne Screen What's on
October 26: Queer Hallows Eve
October 8, 2023 | Justin Cooper

October 26: Queer Hallows Eve
Brisbane Sound Stage What's on
October 14: Rugger Bugger Brisbane Hustlers
October 7, 2023 | Justin Cooper

October 14: Rugger Bugger Brisbane Hustlers
Brisbane What's on