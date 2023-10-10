Club Riot Queer Christmas

Club Riot are putting the best new and emerging alternative bands and DJs in your Christmas stocking for a very Queer Christmas! Featuring local indie pop rock duo Don’t Text Ur Ex, Queensland three-piece Haters and Melbourne’s own devastating one-woman powerhouse Eaglemont currently on the lineup with more to come, keep your eyes on the Club Riot socials and grab your tickets soon or risk missing out and ruining your own Christmas!

When:

Where: Bad Decisions Bar, 46 Johnston Street, Fitzroy

Tickets: $11.24 for early bird tickets before November 3 – $18.26 for General Admission

Accessibility: Bad Decisions Bar is sadly inaccessible.

This event is strictly 18+, ID required for entry.