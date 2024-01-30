Dolly Diamond’s Hot Midsumma Roast

Celebrating their 20-year milestone, Dolly Diamond will be back again for this year’s Midsumma.

Joined by some of her most fabulous, closest, and most talented friends in what is promising to be a joyous, raucous evening of song, celebration, comedy, and a little bit of roasting (finally at Dolly’s expense) and much more.

Come and commemorate 20 years of Dolly Diamond at Melbourne’s Midsumma Festival.

Tickets and additional information can be found here.

When: February 2–3 | 8pm

Where: Chapel Off Chapel – Chapel Theatre, 12 Little Chapel Street, Prahran