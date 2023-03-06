Don’t Call Me Mamacita Cocktail: What’s On In Queer Sydney

What a crazy three weeks! The city was full of colours and we here at the Star Observer hope everyone had fun. There’s still plenty of things to do and the fun never ends so here’s what’s on in queer Sydney:

Don’t Call Me Mamacita Cocktail

Who doesn’t love a fabulous drag queen and a delicious cocktail? The beautiful drag icon Victoria Mami has teamed up with the Milpa Collective hospitality group and has released an exclusive WorldPride cocktail called the ‘Don’t Call Me Mamacita.’ This delicious concoction includes vodka, cranberries, Aperol, Prosecco, chamomile foam and lychee in one hot mix. It will be available to order from Calita, La Palma, Santa Catarina, Londres 126 and Bar Lucia.

When: Every day until Friday 17th March 2023

Where: Calita, La Palma, Santa Catarina, Londres 126 and Bar Lucia

Price: $24