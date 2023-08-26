Drag Bingo: Mondays at The Royal Bondi

Justin Cooper
August 26, 2023
Image: Jackie Daniels/Instagram

Drag Bingo is held at The Royal Bondi every Monday night. This camp twist on bingo has plenty of great prizes up for grabs – including Merivale gift cards, jugs of beer and a cash jackpot. 

Hosted by Jackie Daniels, this free and fabulous event is expected to fill up quick. Bookings are not available, so make sure you get in early so you don’t miss out.

For more information, visit their website at merivale.com/whatson

When: Every Monday, 7pm

Where: The Royal Bondi, 283 Bondi Rd, Bondi NSW 2026

