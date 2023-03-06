Drag Rave: What’s On In Queer Melbourne

Ready to dance away the public holiday eve? Come down to Yah Yah’s for Drag Rave, hosted by Thursday.

Drag Rave

With  Drag and DJs to be announced (check @thursgay on instagram for updates) get ready to dance away the Labour Day Weekend! Past headliners include Lemon (Drag Race Canada), Miss Fiercalicious (Drag Race Canada), Etcetera Etcetera (Drag Race Down Under), Art Simone (Drag Race Down Under), DJs Prophecy Girl, Jawbreakers, Stev Zar and SAL just to name a few!

Where: Yah Yah’s 99 Smith St, Fitzroy

When: Sunday 12th March 9pm- 5am

Limited Express Entry: $17.48

