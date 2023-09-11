FISH BOY & FIRE DYKE at the Melbourne Fringe Festival

Growing up isn’t kind to ex-superhero child stars FISH BOY and FIRE DYKE in this riotous new dramedy play from the mind of writer/director Bugs Baschera. Premiering at the Melbourne Fringe Festival, this play “dissects nepotism, transphobia, racism and capitalism, creating clowns of the rich and famous”. After a childhood of stardom and adulation, fighting supervillains and fielding fans, FISH BOY and FIRE DYKE are washed up, unemployed and “helpless in a world that doesn’t need, or want them”. Starring Bugs Baschera, Kurt Pimblett, Michael Sakinofsky and Kiki Temple.

When: October 10 – 14, 2023.

Where: Explosives Factory, Theatreworks, 67 Inkerman St, St Kilda

Tickets: $20–$40

Accessibility: This venue is sadly not wheelchair accessible.