Whether you’re just considering popping the question, freshly affianced or already deep in the planning stages, there’s no question that if you’re thinking about getting hitched you should be heading down to Flash Romantics’ Wedding Open Day as they expand their cheeky and affordable shotgun weddings (with romantic tattoos!) to a more complete wedding package service under the name Rainbow Romantico. Meet the lovely Rainbow Romantico team and their crew of collaborators, including celebrants Renee the celebrant and Celebrant Jam, perhaps have a lovers’ portrait taken by Ceremony, get tattoos from Boy Blume, Ratu and Charley Gerardin , try on fabulous fits by Reignerclothing and gorgeous gems by Millie Savage, have your cake and eat it too with Mali Bakes, have a tarot reading with Radical Self Tarot, find what makes your heart bloom at Audrey’s Flowers, learn to bootscoot with Country Club and dance the night away DJ Lady Lovepotion!

When: 7 April, 2024 11am – 4pm

Where: Studio Take Care, 1 Pitt Street, Brunswick

Tickets: Free!

Accessibility: Studio Take Care is wheelchair accessible