Fridays At Stonewall

By JHAMES MONTEMAYOR

Get ready to slay at the Stonewall on Fridays!

Join the frivolous Felicity Frokaccino for ‘Pick a Purse’ starting from 7 PM, where prizes await collection. Jump into the late-night drag spectacles with Minnie Cooper, Mynx Moscato and April Mae. But the fun doesn’t stop there, with guest DJs playing on every level of Stonewall. At every hour of the night, Stonewall has got you covered for Friday entertainment.

More information is available at Stonewall’s website here!

When: Friday, 7 PM until late

Where: Stonewall Hotel, 175 Oxford St, Darlinghurst