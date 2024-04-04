By JHAMES MONTEMAYOR

Universal is calling out to all Sydney Gaymers for a night of 1v1 Mario Kart or Wii Sports. In addition to these fabulous Nintendo classics, Glitch includes a large variety of video games and also a selection of board games. Whether you are looking for a Monday date spot or to manoeuvre your mates after work, the games begin every Monday at 6:00 PM. Start your week off right at this ultimate Universal gaming event.

For more information, check out Universal’s website here!

When: Mondays 6 PM

Where: Universal, 85-91 Oxford St, Darlinghurst