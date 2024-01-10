Glitter Groove: The South East’s Summer Queer Party!

Get ready for a star-studded summer at Glitter Groove, a south-eastern celebration packed with drag and music, both live and deliciously DJed by DJ Cliterally. Join your hostess with the mostess, the ‘bressed in the business’ Brenda Bressed (The Voice Australia Season 12) and revel in the talents of Gabriella Labucci (Rupaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 3), Cerulean (Miss First Nation: Supreme Queen 2023), Aubrey Haive (Rupaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 2) and more!

When: February 9, 2024, 7pm –10pm

Where: Bunjil Place, 2 Patrick Northeast Drive, Narre Warren

Tickets: $8–$10

Accessibility: Bunjil Place is wheelchair accessible and companion cards are accepted, please email [email protected] to organise.

