Glitter Groove: The South East’s Summer Queer Party!

Melbourne Stage What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
January 10, 2024
Glitter Groove: The South East’s Summer Queer Party!

Get ready for a star-studded summer at Glitter Groove, a south-eastern celebration packed with drag and music, both live and deliciously DJed by DJ Cliterally. Join your hostess with the mostess, the ‘bressed in the business’ Brenda Bressed (The Voice Australia Season 12) and revel in the talents of Gabriella Labucci (Rupaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 3), Cerulean (Miss First Nation: Supreme Queen 2023), Aubrey Haive (Rupaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 2) and more!

When: February 9, 2024,  7pm –10pm
Where: Bunjil Place, 2 Patrick Northeast Drive, Narre Warren
Tickets: $8–$10
Accessibility: Bunjil Place is wheelchair accessible and companion cards are accepted, please email [email protected] to organise.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Dragon Balls XL – Queer Lunar New Year Festival
January 10, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Dragon Balls XL – Queer Lunar New Year Festival
Melbourne Scene What's on
Headliners Announced For One-Day LGBT Street Party In Melbourne
January 10, 2024 | Shibu Thomas

Headliners Announced For One-Day LGBT Street Party In Melbourne
Arts & Entertainment Melbourne Scene Scene What's on
Strutting Their Stuff: Midsumma Pride March
January 8, 2024 | Alexander Driscoll

Strutting Their Stuff: Midsumma Pride March
Melbourne Scene What's on
Minus18’s Night at the Museum: LGBTQIA+ Youth Party
January 5, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Minus18’s Night at the Museum: LGBTQIA+ Youth Party
Melbourne Scene What's on
Queer Social: Hobbies & Crafts Speed Dating at the Victorian Pride Centre
January 5, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Queer Social: Hobbies & Crafts Speed Dating at the Victorian Pride Centre
Melbourne Scene What's on
fortyfivedownstairs presents: The Inheritance by Matthew López
January 5, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

fortyfivedownstairs presents: The Inheritance by Matthew López
Melbourne Stage What's on