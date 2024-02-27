Gold Coast Rainbow Skate Event To Launch This April

Michael James
February 28, 2024
Image: Image: Moxi Skates

The Gold Coast is set to launch its latest LGBTQIA+ inclusive event this April, Rainbow Skate.

Presented in conjunction with Gold Coast Rainbow Communities, Epic Skate Rink and Gay Skate this event welcomes everyone for an afternoon of great fun.

Whether you’re a first time skater, a seasoned expert or just looking for a fun social event, everyone is welcome.

Rainbow Skate Launches

While other Rainbow Skate events take place in Brisbane, this is the first for the Gold Coast and is another initiative of Gold Coast Rainbow Communities, the team behind the Gold Coast Pride Festival.

The event offers live DJ’s and disco lighting to create a fun and fabulous afternoon for everyone to relax and socialise together in a safe and inclusive environment.

Entry to the event is $20 which includes complimentary skate/blade hire.

For those wishing to spectate, non skaters and spectators are free.

When: Sunday April 7, 5pm – 7pm

Where: Epic Skate Rink, 20/23 Enterprise Ave, Tweed Heads South

Tickets: $20 Available to purchase online

 

