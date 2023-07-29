Guys And Dolls

Melbourne
Shibu Thomas
July 29, 2023
Guys And Dolls

Antipodes Theatre Company (ATC) is set to present a groundbreaking rendition of Guys and Dolls this August, celebrating its 70th Anniversary at Chapel Off Chapel. The production will boldly reflect the passion and politics of 2023 while delving into the gender identity and queer culture of 1929 New York.

With an immersive approach, the ATC creative team has embraced the 1920s, infusing the energy of the era’s New York nightlife and queer culture into the show. The performance will feature live music and a bandstand on stage, showcasing the talent of Green Room Award Winner, Jonathan Homsey.

Moreover, the production will explore and integrate waacking, a dance form originating from 1970s California gay clubs, influenced by the African American and Latinx communities and inspired by the gestures and body language of classic movie stars.

The cast is a diverse and vibrant mix of emerging and established performers, including Bugs Baschera, Jahla Black, Maddison Coleman, Shannon Foley, Lachlan Hewson, Scout Hook, Javon King, Michael Lindner, Brittany Morton, Joey Phyland, Conagh Punch, Chad Rosete, Megan Scolyer-Gray, Rose Shannon-Duhigg, Willow Sizer, Kikki Temple, and Angelo Vasilakakos.
When: August 10 – 19, 2023, 7.30 pm

Where: Venue: Chapel Off Chapel, 12 Little Chapel St, Prahran VIC

Tickets: $80 Table Seating, $65 Full, $60 Concession, $50 Preview  

 

 

 

 

 

