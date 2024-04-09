No Lights No Lycra at LOEV

It’s a heck of a lot easier to “dance like nobody’s watching” in the dark! Join Micky and Bri in reviving their beloved dance party No Lights No Lycra every Wednesday until 17 July. Bring yourself, a water bottle, some comfy clothes and no inhibitions to dance away your troubles with no lights, no teacher, no techniques, nothing to learn and no teacher to teach! Strut your daggiest, silliest and most relaxed stuff and have a good time!

When: 17 April – 17 July, Wednesdays at 7pm

Tickets: $13.50 for 1 or $63.50 for 6!

Where: LOEV Moorabbin, 77 Keys Road Moorabbin

Accessibility: LOEV is wheelchair accessible, but sadly their gender-neutral bathrooms are not wheelchair accessible.