Club 505 At The Burdekin

We’re going back to 505 on a Saturday at the Burdekin for the best Indie hits.

Each week, you will be transported back to the early and mid-2010s for everyone’s favourite Indie tunes. Listen to artists and bands including Lorde, Lana Del Rey, Gorillaz, Arctic Monkeys, and everything in between all night long.

DJs will be spinning the hits from 10:30 pm, and guest DJs will join the scene each week.

For more information, visit the Burdekin website here.

When: Saturdays, 10:30 pm until late

Where: 2 Oxford St, Darlinghurst