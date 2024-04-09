Waterfowl at Theatreworks

Waterfowl at Theatreworks
The world premiere of an award-winning play about hidden and unexpressed love, Waterfowl flickers between 1989 and 2024 as Lawler, Samuel & Carter are brought together for the first time since boarding school to give love one final chance. Written by Callum Mackay, Waterfowl was the winner of the 2023 Queer Playwrighting Award Showcase as part of the Midsumma Festival, a powerful meditation on the “ongoing crisis that is Australian masculinity, and the role that sexuality plays in healing the generational curse of unexpressed male love.”
When: 7–9 & 12–16 November, 2024, 7.30 – 10.10pm
Where: Theatreworks, 14 Acland Street, St Kilda
Tickets: $21.99–$48.24
Accessibility: This venue is wheelchair accessible.
Content Note: Contains coarse language and adult themes including simulations of sexual acts, partial nudity, mental health, and death. Recommended for ages 14+

