HE by Rodrigo Calderón

Melbourne Stage What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
March 25, 2024
Theatre Works presents HE, a poetic one-man coming-of-age tragedy about family, masculinity, love and the ocean, developed over four years and collecting rave reviews at every stage. The play follows a man’s return to his coastal childhood home in post–civil war El Salvador, and explores the dynamic push-and-pull of the ocean and the moon as it explores the interpersonal tides between family, lovers and the self. Written and performed by Salvadoran-Australian artist Rodrigo Calderón, HE is a tale about parents and the past told in physical storytelling “with a cumbia heart-beat.” The performances on May 10 and 17 will be in Spanish without English surtitles.

When: May 7–11 and 14–18, 2024, 7.30pm
Where: Explosives Factory, Theatreworks, 67 Inkerman Street, St Kilda
Tickets: $21.99–$48.24
Accessibility: This venue is located up a flight of stairs and is not wheelchair accessible.

