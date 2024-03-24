HE by Rodrigo Calderón

Theatre Works presents HE, a poetic one-man coming-of-age tragedy about family, masculinity, love and the ocean, developed over four years and collecting rave reviews at every stage. The play follows a man’s return to his coastal childhood home in post–civil war El Salvador, and explores the dynamic push-and-pull of the ocean and the moon as it explores the interpersonal tides between family, lovers and the self. Written and performed by Salvadoran-Australian artist Rodrigo Calderón, HE is a tale about parents and the past told in physical storytelling “with a cumbia heart-beat.” The performances on May 10 and 17 will be in Spanish without English surtitles.