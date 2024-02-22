Holding The Man: Pride Guide 2024

Rita Bratovich
February 23, 2024
Holding The Man: Pride Guide 2024
Image: Supplied. Holding The Man

This adaptation of Tim Conigrave’s 1995 memoir is raw, funny, heart-breaking and redemptive. The story begins in 1970s Australia when two school boys fall in love.

We follow them into adulthood as they navigate all the thorniness of life as a gay couple in the ‘80s and ‘90s; a journey that is thrown off course after both test positive to HIV.

Directed by Eamon Flack and featuring an exceptional cast.

When: Mar 9 – Apr 14

Where: Belvoir St Theatre, 25 Belvoir St, Surry Hills

