Holding The Man: Pride Guide 2024

This adaptation of Tim Conigrave’s 1995 memoir is raw, funny, heart-breaking and redemptive. The story begins in 1970s Australia when two school boys fall in love.

We follow them into adulthood as they navigate all the thorniness of life as a gay couple in the ‘80s and ‘90s; a journey that is thrown off course after both test positive to HIV.

Directed by Eamon Flack and featuring an exceptional cast.

When: Mar 9 – Apr 14

Where: Belvoir St Theatre, 25 Belvoir St, Surry Hills