The Malthouse Theatre proudly presents Homo Pentecostus by actor, dancer and writer Joel Bray, an intimate yet collective ritual powered by music and movement to explore faith and sexuality. An “ecstatic testament to resilience, love, and the pursuit of personal truth”, Homo Pentecostus tells the story of hidden identity on the backdrop of the 1990’s Pentecostal Church – now Australia’s fastest-growing religion – before exploding loudly, proudly and joyfully onto vibrant disco dancefloors. Don’t let the 2024 date trick you into putting off buying tickets – opening night is already sold out!

When: Monday–Saturday, May 10 – 25, 2024, 7 pm

Where: Beckett Theatre, The Malthouse, 113 Sturt Street, Southbank

Tickets: $55–$85

Accessibility: The Beckett Theatre is wheelchair accessible. For any other access requirements check the Malthouse Theatre website closer to the event or contact them directly by email at [email protected] or call (03) 9685 5111.