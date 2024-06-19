‘In The Room Where He Waits’ Preview Screening

Recently called “the year’s best Australian horror”, critically acclaimed queer psychological thriller In the Room Where He Waits screens this Thursday at the Dendy in Newtown.

It is to be followed by a discussion around the journey of queer low-budget filmmaking with the film’s writer-director Timothy Despina Marshall and filmmakers Monica Zanetti and Craig Boreham, moderated by critic Michael Sun.

Psychological horror

In the Room Where He Waits follows the long lineage of psychological horror movies.

Tobin Wade (Daniel Monks), a young queer theatre actor poised to perform in his Broadway breakthrough role as Tom Wingfield in ‘The Glass Menagerie’, must return to his hometown in Australia following the breakdown of a long-term relationship, and the very sudden death of his father.

Stuck in a hotel room before the funeral, Tobin begins to unravel as he’s forced to confront a past he thought he left behind.

When Tobin begins to notice strange and sinister occurrences in his room he realises he’s not in there alone. Unable to leave, he’s got no choice but to face whoever or whatever is in this room with him.

When? Thursday 20 June 2024, 6:30pm

Where? Dendy Newtown, 261-263 King Street, Newtown NSW 2042

Tickets? $16-$24pp. Buy here.