Dance the night away at the first JUNIPERO of 2024.

Happening in the Burdekin Hotel’s Main Bar, the celebration will feature drag, pole, performance art, burlesque, DJs.

According to organisers, “JUNIPERO is an immersive world of dancefloors for Lesbians, Queer Women, Trans & Non-Binary People.”

The lineup will be announced soon.

When: January 27, 2024 at 9pm

Where: Burdekin Hotel, 2 Oxford Street, Darlinghurst