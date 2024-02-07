Kong’s Clocktower Takeover

Melbourne Stage What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
February 7, 2024
Kong’s Clocktower Takeover

Melbourne’s Drag King scene is absolutely legendary, and Kong’s Kings are here to celebrate, uplift and showcase the best of the best of the very very best at their Kong’s Kings Takeover at The Clocktower Centre! Join your handsome host, the surrealist painting come to life that is Randy Roy and a star-Stud-ded lineup including the coiffured crooner Justin Sider, self-proclaimed “drag jester” Jet Stir, the bi-con himself: Jen Itals and Drag Legacy 2023’s “lovely first alternate”, the talented Max Ectomy!

When: February 9, 2024, 7.30–9.30pm with interval
Where: The Clocktower Centre, 750 Mount Alexander Road, Moonee Ponds
Tickets: $30
Accessibility: The Clocktower Centre is wheelchair accessible, has a hearing loop and accepts companion cards (email [email protected] or call 03 9296 6600 to arrange a companion ticket)
Content: Themes of a sexual nature, Strong language, Mature themes, Loud or sudden noises

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Some Regrets At MICF
February 7, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Some Regrets At MICF
Melbourne Stage What's on
Being A Woman For Money At MICF
February 7, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Being A Woman For Money At MICF
Melbourne Stage What's on
What Do Queer People And A Sci-Fi Cult Classic Have In Common? This Art Exhibition Has The Answer
February 6, 2024 | Jacob Gamble

What Do Queer People And A Sci-Fi Cult Classic Have In Common? This Art Exhibition Has The Answer
Melbourne Scene What's on
Sundaylicious: The Provincial
February 5, 2024 | Alexander Driscoll

Sundaylicious: The Provincial
Melbourne What's on
Mardi Gras Bondi Beach Party
February 5, 2024 | Justin Cooper

Mardi Gras Bondi Beach Party
Arts & Entertainment Scene Scene Sydney What's on
See RAYN in Manly this Mardi Gras
February 5, 2024 | Justin Cooper

See RAYN in Manly this Mardi Gras
Business Features Scene Sponsored Content Sydney What's on