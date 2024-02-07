Kong’s Clocktower Takeover

Melbourne’s Drag King scene is absolutely legendary, and Kong’s Kings are here to celebrate, uplift and showcase the best of the best of the very very best at their Kong’s Kings Takeover at The Clocktower Centre! Join your handsome host, the surrealist painting come to life that is Randy Roy and a star-Stud-ded lineup including the coiffured crooner Justin Sider, self-proclaimed “drag jester” Jet Stir, the bi-con himself: Jen Itals and Drag Legacy 2023’s “lovely first alternate”, the talented Max Ectomy!

When: February 9, 2024, 7.30–9.30pm with interval

Where: The Clocktower Centre, 750 Mount Alexander Road, Moonee Ponds

Tickets: $30

Accessibility: The Clocktower Centre is wheelchair accessible, has a hearing loop and accepts companion cards (email [email protected] or call 03 9296 6600 to arrange a companion ticket)

Content: Themes of a sexual nature, Strong language, Mature themes, Loud or sudden noises