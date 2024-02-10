Lemons With A Twist: Pride Guide 2024

Scene Sydney What's on
Jasmine Simmons
February 11, 2024
Lemons With A Twist: Pride Guide 2024
Image: From Azure Antoinette and Victoria Anthony official websites

Fresh, hot, and iconic, the Mardi Gras Lemons is back in town for 2024. Hosted at Burdekin, Lemons is your time to shine, so get colourful and prepare to dance all night long.

DJ Victoria Anthony and hotChoc will host this fabulous night as women loving women, their friends, and allies get together in celebration of the lesbian and queer community. Set on the bar’s rooftop, Lemons is the perfect place to party.

When: February 23, 2024 at 7pm

Where: Burdekin Rooftop, 2 Oxford Street, Darlinghurst



You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Sissy Ball: Pride Guide 2024
February 11, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Sissy Ball: Pride Guide 2024
Scene Sydney What's on
In Vogue: Songs by Madonna
February 10, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

In Vogue: Songs by Madonna
Scene Sydney What's on
Ballarat Frolic Festival
February 10, 2024 | Alexander Driscoll

Ballarat Frolic Festival
Melbourne Scene What's on
Queer Kingdom: Pride Guide 2024
February 10, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Queer Kingdom: Pride Guide 2024
Scene Sydney What's on
Geelong Rainbow Festival
February 10, 2024 | Alexander Driscoll

Geelong Rainbow Festival
Melbourne Scene What's on
Gaytimes Festival Gembrook
February 10, 2024 | Alexander Driscoll

Gaytimes Festival Gembrook
Melbourne Scene Stage What's on