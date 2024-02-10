Lemons With A Twist: Pride Guide 2024

Fresh, hot, and iconic, the Mardi Gras Lemons is back in town for 2024. Hosted at Burdekin, Lemons is your time to shine, so get colourful and prepare to dance all night long.

DJ Victoria Anthony and hotChoc will host this fabulous night as women loving women, their friends, and allies get together in celebration of the lesbian and queer community. Set on the bar’s rooftop, Lemons is the perfect place to party.

When: February 23, 2024 at 7pm

Where: Burdekin Rooftop, 2 Oxford Street, Darlinghurst





