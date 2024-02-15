Fair Day may be cancelled but Sydney’s Hottest new thing is ON! Don’t miss the launch of ‘Let’s Hear It For The Boys’ this Sunday, February 18.

Celebrate with the one-and-only party girl, DJ Miss Victoria Anthony. Join the Big Birthday Bash in the newly refurbished Pearl Bar from 2pm.

Savour Summer with Seafood Sundays. Dive into deliciousness with great value Seafood Platter, fresh Oysters & Bloody Mary Oyster shots. The fresh Seafood Specials are perfectly paired with a range of rose headlined by Perrier Jouet Champagne.

As Kylie said: There’s a party goin’ on right here!

For more information and to book, visit newhapmton.com.au

When: Every Sunday from 12pm

Where: Penny’s Hotel (formerly New Hampton Hotel), 9-15 Bayswater Road, Potts Point NSW