Let’s Hear It For The Boys

Scene What's on
Jasmine Simmons
February 15, 2024
Let’s Hear It For The Boys
Image: Supplied. DJ Victoria Anthony

Fair Day may be cancelled but Sydney’s Hottest new thing is ON! Don’t miss the launch of ‘Let’s Hear It For The Boys’ this Sunday, February 18.

Celebrate with the one-and-only party girl, DJ Miss Victoria Anthony. Join the Big Birthday Bash in the newly refurbished Pearl Bar from 2pm.

Savour Summer with Seafood Sundays. Dive into deliciousness with great value Seafood Platter, fresh Oysters & Bloody Mary Oyster shots. The fresh Seafood Specials are perfectly paired with a range of rose headlined by Perrier Jouet Champagne.

As Kylie said: There’s a party goin’ on right here!

For more information and to book, visit newhapmton.com.au

When: Every Sunday from 12pm

Where: Penny’s Hotel (formerly New Hampton Hotel), 9-15 Bayswater Road, Potts Point NSW

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Mixed Nuts To Reunite On The Gold Coast  
February 14, 2024 | Michael James

Mixed Nuts To Reunite On The Gold Coast  
Gold Coast What's on
Laneway: Pride Guide 2024
February 14, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Laneway: Pride Guide 2024
Scene Sydney What's on
Celebrate International Women’s Day With Dancing With The Queens
February 14, 2024 | Michael James

Celebrate International Women’s Day With Dancing With The Queens
Brisbane What's on
Mel Buttle Brings Her National Tour To The Gold Coast
February 14, 2024 | Michael James

Mel Buttle Brings Her National Tour To The Gold Coast
Gold Coast What's on
Maddy Weeks: Never Gonna Die at MICF
February 14, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Maddy Weeks: Never Gonna Die at MICF
Melbourne Stage What's on
Bob the Drag Queen: This is Wild!
February 14, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Bob the Drag Queen: This is Wild!
Melbourne Stage What's on