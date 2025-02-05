Mardi Gras Parade 2025: A Dazzling Celebration of Pride & Protest

Naomi Lawrence
February 5, 2025
Mardi Gras Parade 2025: A Dazzling Celebration of Pride & Protest
Image: Source: Sydney Mardi Gras

Celebrate LGBTQIA+ pride, history and your true authentic self at Sydney Mardi Gras Parade 2025!

Join the LGBTQIA+ community and its allies for 47 years of unapologetic joy as we come together under the theme Free To Be. Witness 200 spectacular floats and dancers as they light up Oxford Street, including the fearless Dykes on Bikes, cherished 78ers and many more.

Watch the dazzling march of pride and resilience from Hyde Park and onward, as the city makes way for one of the world’s largest & most magical LGBTQIA+ events of the year.

Sydney Mardi Gras Parade 2025

1 March 2025, 7 – 11pm
Oxford Street, Flinders Street and Anzac Pde

Free to all

