Marinette – Melbourne Queer Film Festival

The centrepiece for the Melbourne Queer Film Festival is the Victorian premiere of a timely, lushly shot football film about a dedicated and powerful player beloved by a nation. It’s not Sam Kerr, it’s another lesbian icon, Marinette Pichon. This celebration of one of the French women’s team’s most influential players tells Pichon’s story from girlhood to goal-kicking and beyond into advocacy and retirement. This timely film is sure to fill the void left by the FIFA Women’s World Cup and keep you on the edge of your seat inbetween AFLW games.

When: November 16, 2023, 7 pm

Where: Village Jam Factory, 500 Chapel Street, South Yarra

Tickets: $17.50–$21.50 or buy a Pass for multiple films to receive a discount!

Accessibility: Select seats are available for patrons requiring increased access or contact [email protected] for assistance.