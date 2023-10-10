Marinette – Melbourne Queer Film Festival

Melbourne Screen What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
October 10, 2023
Marinette – Melbourne Queer Film Festival

The centrepiece for the Melbourne Queer Film Festival is the Victorian premiere of a timely, lushly shot football film about a dedicated and powerful player beloved by a nation. It’s not Sam Kerr, it’s another lesbian icon, Marinette Pichon. This celebration of one of the French women’s team’s most influential players tells Pichon’s story from girlhood to goal-kicking and beyond into advocacy and retirement. This timely film is sure to fill the void left by the FIFA Women’s World Cup and keep you on the edge of your seat inbetween AFLW games.

When: November 16, 2023, 7 pm
Where: Village Jam Factory, 500 Chapel Street, South Yarra
Tickets: $17.50–$21.50 or buy a Pass for multiple films to receive a discount!
Accessibility: Select seats are available for patrons requiring increased access or contact [email protected] for assistance.

You May Also Like

Event will be held on :

Event Date : 2023-11-06
Event Time : 0:00:00

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Beers for Queers: Halloween Edition!
October 10, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

Beers for Queers: Halloween Edition!
Melbourne Screen What's on
October 26: Queer Hallows Eve
October 8, 2023 | Justin Cooper

October 26: Queer Hallows Eve
Brisbane Sound Stage What's on
October 14: Rugger Bugger Brisbane Hustlers
October 7, 2023 | Justin Cooper

October 14: Rugger Bugger Brisbane Hustlers
Brisbane What's on
SuperPop at Slayground
October 5, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

SuperPop at Slayground
Melbourne Scene What's on
Luau Den Night
October 5, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

Luau Den Night
Melbourne Scene What's on
October 14: Parramatta Pride Picnic 2023
October 5, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

October 14: Parramatta Pride Picnic 2023
Scene Sound Sydney What's on