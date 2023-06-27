Drag Expo Melbourne

After launching Drag Expo last year, ITD events are back and better than ever with a two-day expo and star-studded opening gala celebrating all things drag!

Starting off with an opening gala starring local and international drag icons Alexis Michelle⁠, Aubrey Haive⁠, Coco Jumbo⁠, Honey Davenport⁠, Jojo Zaho⁠, Kane Enable⁠, Karen From Finance⁠, Max Drag Queen⁠, Molly Poppinz⁠, Ruby Slippers⁠, Tammie Brown⁠ and Vanity⁠, with more announcements coming! The Drag Expo itself still has tickets for meet-and-greets with Alexis Michelle, Tammie Brown and Mo Heart, and 125 drag artists and countless exhibitors walking the red carpet, performing, teaching, selling their wares and sharing the love of all things drag!

When:

Opening Gala: August 11, 2023, 7 pm-10 pm.

Drag expo: August 12-13, 2023, 10 am-4 pm.

Where: Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, 1 Convention Centre Place, South Wharf

Tickets:

Opening Gala: $70-$130

Drag Expo:$30-$180

Accessibility: The Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre is wheelchair accessible with ramps, lifts and accessible toilets, and is registered assistance dog friendly. The Plenary (Gala venue) has wheelchair-accessible seats available for booking, and the MCEC Expo venue is wheelchair accessible and has a number of chairs available for booking by calling +61 3 9235 8000.