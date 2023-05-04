Loaded: What’s On In Queer Melbourne

May 4, 2023
Loaded: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
After 30 years, Christos Tsiolkas’ debut novel has been brought to the stage, bringing 1990’s Melbourne to sweaty, glittering life.

“A lot can happen on a sweaty night at The Peel.” Those words couldn’t be more true, and Christos Tsiolkas’ debut novel told the story, of a young man looking for himself in his two identities as a 19-year-old Gay Greek boy.

The story of Ari (Danny Hall) still feels as fresh and rooted in reality as it did 30 years ago, an “anarchic odyssey” to find himself between two seemingly irreconcilable communities. This incredible one-man show is already selling fast so book now or miss out!

When: May 5 to 28, 2023, from 7 pm-8.45 pm (some dates excluded) Matinees on Saturdays (13th, 20th and 27th of May) 1.30 pm-3.15 pm

Where: The Beckett Theatre, Malthouse Theatre, Sturt Street, Southbank

Tickets: $50-$80 (or $20 for restricted view)

Accessibility: The Beckett Theatre is wheelchair accessible.

