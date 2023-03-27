Trans Social: What’s On In Queer Melbourne

More important than ever, this monthly free event creates a gentle welcoming space for our local trans and gender-diverse community to meet, mingle and feel seen and safe.

A low-key social for trans and gender-diverse people meeting every month at the Curtain Hotel in Carlton. This community-building event asks you to “come as you are, make some new friends (and) drop by for as long or little as you have the capacity for.” Supportive friends and partners are welcome to accompany, and organisers are always happy to answer any questions.

Where: The Curtain, 29 Lygon St, Carlton

When: Wednesday April 5, 7 pm-late

Tickets: Free