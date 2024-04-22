No Strings Attached At The Burdekin

Jasmine Simmons
April 22, 2024
No Strings Attached At The Burdekin
Image: Via the Burdekin Website

What better way to spend your Tuesday evening than listening to a range of acoustic tunes at The Burdekin?

Head on over to the Burdekin rooftop from 5:30 pm to kick back, relax, and enjoy acoustic sets from local musicians. The music will continue until late into the night with free entry for all!

The Burdekin rooftop is the perfect spot for a chill gathering with friends or a pleasant date. 

For more information, visit the Burdekin website here.

When: Tuesdays, 5:30 pm until late 

Where: The Burdekin Rooftop, 2-4 Oxford St, Darlinghurst

