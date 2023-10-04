November 11: CLUB 4A Forever After

Get ready for CLUB 4A: Forever After.

According to organisers, “A nexus where diverse artistic expressions of the Asian diaspora flourish.”

They have “created an immersive experience with works that explore queer utopia, the intersection of technology, and boundaries of the body soundtracked to forward-thinking dance and club music.”

Featuring some of the best established and emerging musicians, experience electronic music, live performance, contemporary art, pole dancing, and more.

See performances by Ciel, Mr. Ho, High Future, Teether & Kuya Neil, Scalymoth, IN2STELLAR, Henry Lai-Pyne, Club Chrome, and more.

For more information, visit their website at manningbar.com

When: November 11 at 5pm

Where: Manning Bar (University of Sydney), Manning Rd, Camperdown NSW