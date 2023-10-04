November 11: CLUB 4A Forever After

Scene Sound Sydney What's on
Douglas Magaletti
October 4, 2023
November 11: CLUB 4A Forever After
Image: Club Chrome Instagram

Get ready for CLUB 4A: Forever After. 

According to organisers, “A nexus where diverse artistic expressions of the Asian diaspora flourish.”

They have “created an immersive experience with works that explore queer utopia, the intersection of technology, and boundaries of the body soundtracked to forward-thinking dance and club music.”

Featuring some of the best established and emerging musicians, experience electronic music, live performance, contemporary art, pole dancing, and more. 

See performances by Ciel, Mr. Ho, High Future, Teether & Kuya Neil, Scalymoth, IN2STELLAR, Henry Lai-Pyne, Club Chrome, and more.

For more information, visit their website at manningbar.com

When: November 11 at 5pm

Where: Manning Bar (University of Sydney), Manning Rd, Camperdown NSW

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

November 18: Club Dakar Queer Arab Party
October 4, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

November 18: Club Dakar Queer Arab Party
Scene Sydney What's on
Miriam Margolyes On Love, Sex And Coming Out
October 3, 2023 | Shibu Thomas

Miriam Margolyes On Love, Sex And Coming Out
Arts & Entertainment Screen
Kylie Minogue Reacts To UK, Australia Number 1
October 3, 2023 | Shibu Thomas

Kylie Minogue Reacts To UK, Australia Number 1
Arts & Entertainment Sound
October 28: The Horror Ball
October 1, 2023 | Justin Cooper

October 28: The Horror Ball
Brisbane Scene Sound Stage What's on
October 1: Big Gay Day 2023 Official After Party
September 30, 2023 | Justin Cooper

October 1: Big Gay Day 2023 Official After Party
Brisbane Scene Sound Stage What's on
Queer Em’body’ment – Photography Exhibition
September 29, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

Queer Em’body’ment – Photography Exhibition
Melbourne Scene What's on